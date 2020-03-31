Dead Or Alive 6 New Update Arrives, Nearing Its End

A new update for Dead or Alive 6 but the developer has also revealed some interesting information about the future of the game.

The latest patch will be some additional features and update to the game including an updated hair color change system where hair color can now be unlocked on permanent bases. Previously, every time the player decides to change hair color, they will have to pay for it even though they have already used the color before.

Players will be refunded if they have already purchased the premium tickets for the hair colors in the past. The full patch notes for the update are on their blog now so players can check that out.

It was also revealed that this update will be the second last update the game will have which means there is just one more update after this and that will be all.