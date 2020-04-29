Deadly Premonition 2 For Switch Has A Release Date

Deadly Premonition 2 will be released on the Nintendo Switch soon. Here is what we know now.

A new trailer for the sequel was released back in September along with a release date. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be a prequel and sequel to the original game where the player will go from Boston the present day and Louisiana in the past as Special Agents Davis and Jones and also FBI special agent Francis York Morgan.

The open-world game will have a few side activities that will include Bowling, Bayou Rides, Skateboard challenges, and more so that players can explore the world more and take a break from the mission.

The first game was pretty well received so it will be interesting to see how the sequel will perform. Check out the trailer for the game below before the game officially arrives on the 10th of July.