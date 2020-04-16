Desperados 3 Collector’s Edition Announced!

The last Desperados game that was released was backed in 2006 so you can imagine how excited the fans were when it was announced that Desperados III will be arriving this year.

While there is the standard version, hardcore fans are also being offered the Collector’s Edition which will come with a few interesting goodies. Those that opt for the Collector’s Edition will be getting five 6inch figurines, a music box that will play one of the soundtracks, an Artbook, an official Soundtrack on a CD, Season Pass, eight Postcards, the game, and a huge premium box.

The Collector’s Edition will cost $120 but it is not available for pre-orders yet.

As for the game, nothing much has been revealed since its announcement but we are expecting the game to arrive this year on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.