Destiny 2: Season Of The Worthy Will Only Have One Ritual Weapon

Destiny 2 will be getting its next content expansion soon called the Season of the Worthy and this time, it was revealed that there will only be one new ritual weapon.

Season of the Worthy will start on the 10th of March and will go on until the 9th of June. The update will come with new story elements, activities, and more loot for players to earn.

As for the new Ritual Weapon, it will only be unlocked in the Iron Banner game mode where there will be more exotic weapons to earn with new quests and activities.

On top of that, the Trials of Osiris will also have higher tier rewards now. Even if you down have the Season Pass, you can still take part in teh Trials as long as you are at Level 960 or higher.