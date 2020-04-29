Destroy All Human Remake Gets New Trailer And Date

Last year, it was announced that Destroy All Humans will be getting a remake and now, we are finally getting an update for the remake of the game.

According to the developer, the remake will be released on the 28th of July this year which is only a few months away. They also released a new trailer for the game.

The game is also available for pre-order now. If you plan to play the game on PC, it will cost $10 cheaper than the console version. Those that pre-order the game will also be getting a few more goodies including free King of Rock and Roll skin, an Evil Clown, and more. On PS4 and Xbox One, the remake will cost $40.

Fans will have two editions to choose from. The DNA Collector’s Edition which will come with a Crypto’n’Cow figurine, anti-stress toy, and more skins will cost $150 while the Crypto-137 Edition which will come with even more goodies including the wearable Crypto backpack will cost $400.