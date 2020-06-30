Destroy All Humans Remake Gets New Trailer

We will be getting our hands on the Destroy All Humans remake next month but before that happens, the developer has released a new trailer showing off Santa Modesta, one of the level in the game.

The location will be the third level of the game and we get to see Crypto attacking humans in the town blowing up cars and causing havoc. Overall, the remade level does look a lot more exciting than the original game.

There is also a demo out now that fans can check out before the game arrives. For those that are looking to get the game, there is a special edition bundle that will cost you $400 and will come with a 23inch statue of Crypto.

Destroy All Humans will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on the 26th of July.