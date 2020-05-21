Detroit: Become Human Twitch Extension Will Let Streamers Play With Viewers

The game Detroit: Become Human allows players to make decisions in the game and will drastically change the story and end of the game and now, Quantic Dream will be offering up another extension that will allow Twitcher steamers to experience the game with their fans.

The new Comunity Play extension will allow steamers to sent out pools to their viewers to let them decide what they think the next decision should be.

The new expansion will be demoed by Bryan Dechart and Amelia Rose Blair, actors that were also in the game that are now Twitch Partners under Dechart Games.

To watch the stream, mark down the date of May 25th. The stream will be starting at 2PM ET.