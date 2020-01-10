Devil May Cry 3 Will Have Something More On Switch

Nintendo Switch will be getting the Devil May Cry 3 soon which is exciting enough but Capcom now offers fans another reason why they should be excited about its arrival.

According to the developer, the Nintendo Switch version will come with a Style Change option which will let players switch between Swordmaster, GUnslinger and other styles instantly. This is the first time such a feature is offered in the Devil May Cry 3 game.

It was explained that the new mechanic will allow players to experience the action in different styles and players can work towards leveling up those Styles and weapons to create their own game style.

This will be a huge change from how the fans played the game in the past but it will also give the older fans some reason to try out the Switch version.