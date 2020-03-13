DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY Edition Coming!

DiRT Rally 2.0 was released a year ago and now, the game is getting a special new boxed edition called the Game Of The Year Edition which will add a few new content and features to the game.

With the special edition arriving, fans can expect to find new locations, vehicles and challenges getting added to the game. The special edition will have more than 50 car options to choose from and six countries, along with some monthly challenges.

For those that buy the Deluxe Edition or the full Season Pass, the Colin McRae and content update will be offered for free but those that own the standard version will have to by the GOTY Edition to get all the new features.

The new GOTY Edition will be released for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on the 27th of March.