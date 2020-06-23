Do Not Open New Trailer Scare Spot On

PSVR players will soon have another horror game to dive into. The game, Do Not Open by Quasar Dynamics has been revealed for the first time with a new trailer, and here is what we get to see so far.

We will be playing as Michael J. Gorend, a zoologist and epidemiologist that is trapped in a warped version of his house. Each time we play the game, the layout will change and so will be puzzled. There are also no save points which means once you start, you will need to play it from start to end.

If you have not seen the trailer, you can check it out below but be warned that you might get jumped. The trailer also suggest that the game s based on true events but it did not reveal what event since people pointed out that Michael J. Goreng does not come out with any results when it is searched on Google.

No release date has been announced yet.