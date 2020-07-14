Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Short Production Period Explained

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat production will only run for six months which is extremely short but Dodge has explained why the decision was made.

According to the report, the production period was made short because of some manufacturing and government-related hurdles. They explained that with the pandemic, spacing, and adjustment they have to make at the plant, they had to also change the number of Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat they can build.

It was added that the number of units will be determined by the customer’s demand but they estimated that it would be below the 2000 mark. Of course, they could still continue to offer the vehicle as the 2022 model but with the emission regulations, it would be close to impossible to fit the 6.2-liter V8 engine under the hood after 2021.

That means if you are looking to get one of the 710hp vehicles, you might want to place an order for it the moment the order books open in the fall of this year. The vehicle is estimated to cost close to $90,000.