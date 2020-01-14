Dodge Durango With eTorque Spotted Out In The Open

The Dodge Durango was spotted getting tested out in the open once more and the people seem to think that this model was actually fitted with the eTorque version of their engine.

According to the reports, it was reported that Dodge is looking to fit the Durango with the 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 engine with an eTorque which is already being offered on the Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500 pickup truck. The engine will mean that the Durano will be more fuel-efficient as well.

It is believed that the vehicle spotted getting tested was Dodge doing some airflow and cooling test which would explain why they covered up the grille and bumper because there might be a new version coming our way soon.

While talks of a next-gen Dodge Durango have been going on for some time now, Dodge has never really confirmed anything yet so we will just have to wait and see.