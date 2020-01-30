Doom Eternal: Microtransaction Status Confirmed

Doom Eternal will come with cosmetic items but fans will also be happy to learn that microtransaction will not be a thing in the game. That means you won’t need to pay more to get the cosmetic items.

According to Hugo Martin, the creative director of Doom Eternal, the FPS will have some unlockable cosmetics but players will only need to earn the items and not buy it.

He also added that the items will have no impact on the game itself but is just there to look cool. The skins will be unlocked using XP. This is great as players won’t find themselves at a disadvantage especially during competitive multiplayer when they are not willing to spend as much as their competitor.

Doom Eternal will be released on the 20th of March on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.