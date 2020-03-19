Doom Eternal Release Date Moved Up!

Doom Eternal was set to arrive on the 20th of March which is only a few days away but GameStop has now announced that they will be selling the game a little earlier.

According to the announcement, Doom Eternal will be available on the 19th of March as they try to keep both customers and employees safe during the social distancing period. This is because Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be arriving on the 20th of March and they want to split them up so that customers can come in at a different time.

So if you are looking to get Doom Eternal, you can get them on the 19th of March now but while waiting for Animal Crossing can pick up the game on the 20th of March.

This kind of arrangement is something unprecedented but necessary in times like this.