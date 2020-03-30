Doom Eternal Secret Weapon Revealed!

There have been rumors that there is a secret weapon in Doom Eternal and now, fans have found it and have revealed how they can find it.

The secret weapon is a pistol that might not sound that interesting since you are already starting off with a shotgun but according to the developers, that was originally what they wanted their players to start with but decided it did not fit the game. However, fans can still get it using console commands.

The console commands were provided by SunBeam on Fearless Revolution Forums while the pistol was discovered by Archangle73337 so do check that out if you are interested in getting the pistol.

Doom Eternal which was released not too long ago have been very well received by the fans and it is easy to see why.