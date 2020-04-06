E3 2021 Will Be Unlike Anything We Have Seen Before

It was announced that E3 will not be happening this year and while it is sad that we will not see one this year, the organizers are using this extra time to work on the E3 2021 which they say will be very different from the previous E3 events.

According to ESA, the new E3 2021 will be a “Reimagined” Show. They did not go into details on the changes that they plan to make to turn it into something fresh and new so we will just have to wait and see.

While E3 2020 will not be happening this year, the organizers are still looking to make something happen as it was reported that they are looking to turned it into an online event to show off some of the new games but so far, nothing official has been announced yet.

They have also decided on a date for the event which will be on the 15th of June to the 17th of June 2021.