EA Esports Live Events On Hold For Now

With the Covid-19 not looking to slow down anytime soon, EA has announced that they will be putting all their Esport Live Events on hold for now to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

This will include all EA games no matter if the event is run by EA or other third-party organized events. The main concern now is to protect its competitors, employees, and communities. This means that events like the Apex Legends Global Series, FIFA 20 Global Series, FIFA Online 4 Live and Madden NFL 20 Championship Series will be suspended until further notice.

EA has also recommended that their North America, European and Australian employees work from home.

Even with all these going on, EA added that they do not plan to make any alterations to the road maps of any of the games-as-a-service titles.