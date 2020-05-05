EA Play Live 2020: New Date & Time Announced

Now that E3 2020 will not be happening, EA has decided to organized an all-digital event called the EA Play Live 2020 which will be happening next month. Here is what we know now.

The show will be a live stream at EA.com as well as at GameSpot. This will be like an extension to the EA Play events in the past that were held with the E3 shows. We know that EA Play usually goes on for a few days but we are not sure if the same will be happening for the inline version.

So far, EA have already confirmed some tiles for 2020 like FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, and NHL 21 so we are hoping to hear about the other EA games during the event like a new Star Wars game or new Battlefield game.

EA Play Live 2020 will be happening on the 11th of June at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. If you do plan to watch it, remember to set a reminder.