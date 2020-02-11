Electric Cars Outshining Manuals

With manual vehicles slowly losing its appeal in recent years and electric cars getting a lot more attention now, it was only a matter of time when we see electric cars overtake manual cars.

It was reported that electric cars sold in the US are now higher than the number of manual cars that were sold last year. Only 1.1 % of new car buyers decided to go for a manual vehicle.

This is not a huge surprise as manual transmission sales have continued to drop over the years while we start seeing more and more automakers pushing out new EV models of their own.

While some automakers have made it clear that they will be moving away from offering manual transmission models, others like Ford have decided to offer their Ford Mustang EV with a stick shift. Although they showed that it is possible, do we really want it?