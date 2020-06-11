Elon Musk Thinks It Is Time For The Semi

Tesla could be ready to start working on their Tesla Semi soon as Tesla CEO, Elon Musk seems to have inform his employees through email.

Previously, it was revealed that the Tesla Semi deliveries will be starting in 2021 and if they do plan to make that happen, now should be the time to start the production of the Tesla Semi.

It was added that the battery and powertrain of the Tesla Semi will be produced at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada although the rest of the production could be done in the other states as well.

We got to see the Tesla Semi back in 2017 in an event in California and at that time, the production was aimed to start in 2019 but that was pushed back, a few times so it will be interesting to see if the production model will look very close to the concept design or not.