Entry-Level Lexus NX With FWD Announced

The Lexus NX will have a little more to offer now that it has been confirmed that the vehicle would now be getting with a cheaper front-wheel-drive option than what is offered right now.

The new FWD model will be the most affordable version of the Lexus NX model. Powering it will be a hybrid version of the 2.5 liters four-cylinder petrol engine that will return about 39.7mpg with FWD.

The engine will also allow the vehicle to go from 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds with a top speed of 112mph. While it will be getting a smaller 17inch wheels, the rest of the standard features could be the same as the current model. That includes the reversing camera, parking sensors, 8inch display screen, heated front seat, and mot.

The vehicle is available online now with deliveries to start depending on when things will get better with the current pandemic.