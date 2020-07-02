Entry-Level Porsche Taycan Heads To China

There are a lot of new EV models that are being offered in China that the rest of the world might not get and Porsche is ready to jump right in as the automaker announce the debut of the Porsche Taycan in China.

The model that will be heading to China right now is the entry-level model that comes with the RWD system and will come fitted with a 79kWh battery pack. Customers looking for a little more can opt for the 93kWh pack.

This model will be offering about 402hp and is capable of offer about 257miles of range on the NEDC cycle. The bigger battery will offer 469hp and will have an NEDC range of 303 miles.

As for when Porsche will actually be bringing the vehicle to the US, we will just have to wait and see.