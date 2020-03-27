Epic Announces Next Week’s Free Game!

While some publishers and stores have only started offering up free games for their fans to enjoy during their social isolation period, Epic Games have been doing it for some time now and they have now announced the free games that we can claim next week.

For next week, it was announced that Gone Home and Hob will both be offered for free. You will need to have an Epic account to claim the game but once you claim it, it will be yours to keep.

The first is an exploration game where women return to find everybody gone and she will have to explore and find out what happened to everybody. Hob, on the other hand, is an action-adventure game that lets players explore and try to find out what is going on.

This week, players can claim World War Z, Figment and Tormenter x Punisher.