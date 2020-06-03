Epic Game Store Coming To Mobile

Epic Games Store might only be on PC now but that won’t be the case for long as Epic Games continues to push the platform including launching it on Android and iOS.

According to Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, they would like to bring the store to iOS in the future. He also confirms that it will be coming to Android which made sense since Epic is already offering their popular game Fornite on Android right now.

In fact, the Fortnite launched that got an update last year has now become the official Epic Game App but sadly, that app is not available on the Apple App Store right now.

Epic Games Store is also offering Borderlands: The Handsome Collection this week which will be available until the 4th of June so if you have not claim your copy yet, do it quickly before it is gone. Once you claim it, it will be yours to keep.