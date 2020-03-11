Epic Games Store Finally Gets Highly Requested Feature

The Epic Games Store might have arrived a few years ago but Epic has continued to improve the platform with the latest update bringing in a new feature that would greatly improve the store experience.

Epic announces that the Games Store will now have a wishlist that will allow players to bookmark games that they are interested in more efficiently and then come back when they are ready to buy the game.

Subscribers will be able to see the new heart icon beside the buy button. Just click that and the game will be added to your wishlist. For games that have a few editions, you will need to See Editions first before adding it to the wishlist.

To view this list, later on, you will find it in the bottom left after you click your account name.