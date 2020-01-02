Epic Offers Three Free Games On PC

Epic is ending their 12 Days of Free Games promotion this week with three free games. All you need to do to get these games is to have an Epic account.

The games that PC players will be able to claim include Darksiders Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition. If you have been looking for a chance to delve into the universe, this is the time. This will also give you a good idea of you should get the Darksiders 3 and new Darksiders Genesis game.

The last game that is offered for free is Steep. The extreme sports simulator was released in 2016 and offer skiing, snowboarding, paragliding, sledding, base jumping and more.

These games will be available until the 9th of January. Just claim it and it will be yours to keep.