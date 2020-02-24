Epic Store Free Games Announced!

Epic Store has continued to offer up free games to their subscribers every week and they have now announced the game that fans will be getting this week.

Last week, players were given the Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria which is still available to claim. All you need is to claim it now to own it forever.

It was also announced that starting this week, players can get InnerSpace, the sky and sea exploration game for free. The game will be available on the 27th of February and will be there until the 5th of March.

Players will control an aircraft and will need to explore the Inverse, a unique world where gravity pulls everything away from the surface instead of towards it. The game was released in 2018 after the successful Kickstarter campaign.