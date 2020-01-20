Facelifted 2021 Hyundai i30 Interior Upgrade Outed

Hyundai will be working on giving their Hyundai i30 an upgrade. Besides getting some exterior upgrades, we can also expect to see some changes be made to the interior of the vehicle.

Spies spotted the 2021 Hyundai i30 getting tested out in the open and even managed to take some shots of the interior. On the outside, the vehicle was well covered up but it should come with updated lighting units, new color options, and new wheels.

On the inside, the vehicle will be getting back a similar design but since Hyundai did make the effort to cover up the dashboard, console, door panels, and steering wheels, we should expect some changes to be made to the interior.

No word on what we will be seeing under the hood but it was reported that the 1.6-liter diesel engine could be offered with an output of 95hp and 134hp. We might also see some electric versions as well.