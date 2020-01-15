Fallout 76 The Watselanders DLC Test Server Open For Registration Now

Fallout 76 will be getting a new DLC soon but before that happens, the developers want to test it out with some of their fans first. If you would like to be a part of it, register yourself for the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Public Test Server now.

Of course, you will need to have the game to test out the new update and you will need to register before the 14th of January. The developer did not reveal when it will be going live or how long it will be available.

Those that do participate in the test will have to fill out NDA so that they can’t discuss it or share their experience with the outside world so we won’t be seeing much until the developer officially releases it.

The update is said to come with new NPCs and quest to bring the game close to Fallout 4.