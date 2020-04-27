Fallout 76 To Become Even Less Lonely Soon

When Fallout 76 was first released, fans soon realize that a world without NPC can be very boring and dead. Well, after hearing to their feedbacks, the developers decided to add NPCs to the game with the last update but they are also working to make the game less lonely by possibly adding pets into the game.

It was recently revealed that Bethesda could be looking to add some pets into the game. They did not reveal when that would be happening but at least that is something that the fans could look forward to getting.

The game has gotten a lot of updates since its release to keep it exciting for the fans and we should expect to see more updates come in the future as they continue to work to improve the game.

Would you like to see pets become a part of Fallout 76?