Ferrari Electrification Plan Pushed Back

With so many automakers now looking to make the transition into electric vehicles, Ferrari does not want to get left out as well as the company announces that they will be working on a fully electric Ferrari model but instead of the suggested release window, the EV Ferrari will only come in after 2025.

Initial announcement suggest that the launching will be happening at the end of 2022 but Ferrari has now decided that they want to wait for the battery technology to improve a little more before they offer an EV model.

It was added that with the current recharging time and other issues, the tech is far from where it should be and they feel that it might be a few more years before it can become what they envision it to be.

While they wait for battery tech to improve, the automaker will continue to work on hybrid models.