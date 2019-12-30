Ferrari Purosangue SUV Has A Release Window

Ferrari might be a little late to the SUV party after their rivals already put out some but they are working on one and it has now been revealed that we will be able to see it in 2021.

The new Ferrari Purosangue will come riding on a modified version of the new platform seen in Roma. The new platform has been designed to work with V6, V8 and V12 engines along with electric powertrain so Ferrari will have a lot of freedom when it comes to their powertrain option.

For now, it does not look like it will be getting a V12 engine as it is reserved for hypercars. It was also added that Ferrari is hoping that they would be able to get it out before 2022. There is not a whole lot of details now but we should be learning more about it pretty soon.