Fiat 500 & Panda Going A Little Greener

Those looking for a slightly greener car will have the Fiat 500 and Fiat Panda to consider now that Fiat has decided to offer both models with a new mild-hybrid option.

The vehicle will come powered by the 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine that will replace the 1.2 liters four-cylinder engine. The engine will also be mated to a 12-volt belt-driven starter generator and an 11Ah lithium-ion battery to offer an additional 69hp and 68lb ft of torque.

If the customers choose to, they can switch the vehicle to run completely on the battery but only when it is below 19mph. The system will also harvest energy during braking and deceleration and store the energy to the battery.

The powertrain will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 500 will arrive in February in Europe while the Panda will come a month later.