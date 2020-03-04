Fiat 500e Goes Topless, Hatchback Coming Too

Fiat showed off their new Fiat 500e this week and now we are learning more about the vehicle and some of its specs.

The new Fiat 500e will come riding on a unique platform that is larger than the platform from the previous model. What is the most interesting upgrade will be the new powertrain that will be powered by a 42kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will be offering 117hp and will only need 9 seconds to go from 0-62mph with a top speed of 93mph.

The new 500e will have about 199miles to offer and will need six hours to charge from empty to full using the 7.4kW wall box. The driver will be able to choose from a few drive mode including the normal and a Sherpa mode which will provide the driver with a few extra miles when the battery is low.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a 10.3inch Android infotainment system that will come with the Uconnect 5 system. The 500e will also come with a hatch and convertible model.