Final Fantasy 14 Holiday Special Event Back Again

The Starlight Celebration event for Final Fantasy XIV is finally back and live. The event will run from now until the 31st of December.

Not only will fans get to enjoy the event once more but they can also get some of the Starlight Celebration items that were in the seasonal shop in the past. Areas like Gridania and Limsa Lominsa will also be decorated to match the holiday theme.

There will also be a few seasonal items with the update like the Gibbue Wreath, Starlight Roll Cake, Choir Concert Advertisement, Starlight de Chocobo Orchestrion Roll and more.

Chocobo will also get an adorable Saintly Barding armor that will deck it out with Christmas colors.