Final Fantasy 14 New Patch New Content Revealed

The latest patch for Final Fantasy 14 is here and this time, it will come with a few new features and content including new quest, furniture, weapons, and bug fix.

The new 5.25 patch will come with a new side story quest called “Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr” which can be played after players have completed the main scenario quest “Shadowbringerts” and sidequest ” The City of Lost Angels.

On top of that, the update will also bring in some new furnishing. The new questline will also award players will some new weapons. Players will also be happy to know that there will be a new eight-player raid but the patch notes did not say much about what the new raid will be about.

To implement the new changes, the game will go down not eh 6th of April at 10 PM until the 7th of April 3 AM PDT.