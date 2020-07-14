Final Fantasy 14 New Update Date Announced

Final Fantasy 14 developer had to push back the update for the game due to the pandemic but they are now ready to announce the new release date for the 5.3 patch.

According to Square Enix, the new 5.3 patch will be released next month. The developer took the opportunity to apologize to the fans for the delay and added development for Reflections in Crystal is back on course and that they now have a new release schedule ready.

It was added that they were hoping they would be able to release the update in July but in the end, they decided to they wanted a little more time to do more thorough testing and debug for the next alliance raid fo YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse.

This will be a 24 player 80 alliance raid series that is based on Nier: Automata. The developer also promises that more details about the patch will be revealed as we get close to the release date. Patch 5.3 will officially be arriving on the 11th of August.