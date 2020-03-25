Final Fantasy 7 Remake Endgame Content Confirmed

We are only a few days away from the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Square Enix has revealed a little more about the game and what to expect.

According to Naoki Hamaguchi, the upcoming remake has been designed as it it was s standalone game and that in terms of size, it will be as big as any of the main Final Fantasy game. We know that the remake will only cover Midgar so the fact that it has so many hours in it suggests that there is a lot of expansion of content.

It was explained that all these new sections will be them trying to expand Midgar beyond what it had to offer originally. They also confirm that the remake will come with endgame content.

They also touch on Red XIII. The character will be playable in quest capacity but he will not have a full character progression but we might see more of him in the future.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be arriving on the 10th of April.