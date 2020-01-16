Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pushed Back A Few More Weeks

We were supposed to get our hands on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake in March but it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer now as the developer announced the new release date for the game.

According to Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of the game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be arriving on the 10th of April now instead of the 3rd of March. He added that the extra time will be a need for the team to add a few finishing touches to the game.

This can be a little frustrating for the fans as, after the long wait, they will only be getting a part of the game since it will be released in episodic fashion.

Some of the game was leaked recently and fans got a good look at the opening movie of the game. As for when the demo will be out, we will have to wait and see.