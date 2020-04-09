Home Games • Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Won’t Get To Play It Immediately

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Won’t Get To Play It Immediately

 - April 9, 2020

We are only a day away from the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake but those that get the physical version of the game might be disappointed to learn that they might have to wait a long time after putting the game in to actually start playing.

According to the developer, it could take some time for the game to get installed. They added that the first chapter will be playable after installation but then they will be asked to install the second disc after finishing the first chapter.

All together, they are talking about one hour of installation time. For those that choose to buy the digital version, they can start pre-loading the game right now so that they can jump right in when it arrives this Friday.

The review for the remake has been pretty positive so far.

