Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Out Before They Were Ready

Final Fantasy VII fans have been waiting patiently for something to come their way and now they have it although it is probably not from the source they thought it would come from.

The intro movie for the Remake demo was leaked giving us a clear look at how the remake version will look like. While it looks very close to the original, there are some minor changes here and there.

Like the original version, this starts off with Aeris looking at the wisps of lifestream energy through a grate in Midgar before walking out to the street. In the new version, we see her dropping some flowers to the ground which are then stepped on by a passerby.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to arrive on the 3rd of March 2020 and is currently one of the most anticipated games of the year. Check out the leaked demo below.