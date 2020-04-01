First Volkswagen Golf Race Car Could Be Yours?

Looking at the Volkswagen Golf, most people would not think of it as a race car but Rolf Nothelle, the German tuner did turn one into a race car back in 1975 and now that model is up for sale.

The Volkswagen Golf was given a flare over each wheel and later drove it to the Hockenheimring’s Grand Prix circuit and even nabbed the first spot. Later that year, the GTI was created marking the Golf as a solid race car.

The original vehicle is now up for auction. The vehicle was originally powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 162hp but was later fitted with a 1.8 liter four engine.

If the Golf is not your thing, other Volkswagen collectibles like the 1951 split window Beetle and the 1971 Karmann Ghia convertible are also available for sale.