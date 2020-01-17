Fisker Ocean Crossover More Details Dropped

We are slowly getting closer to the release of the Fisker Ocean crossover model now which means more details are also coming our way. Here is what we know about the upcoming model.

The vehicle was made to be more eco-friendly in mind which is why eco-friendly materials are being chosen like recycled plastic, polyester fibers, old T-shirts and more. The carpets are also made from recycled nylon from fishing gear.

The Ocean will be fitted with a set of 20inch wheels while features like roof rails and tow hitch will be offered as an optional feature. Powering it will be an 80kWh battery pack that will allow it to offer 250miles to 300 miles of range depending on which version you get. The base model will be coming in with a $37,499 price tag.

The Fisker Ocean is only set to arrive in two years’ time and we can’t wait for that day to come.