Ford Bronco New Design Details Out Days Before Big Announcement

Ford was supposed to launch their highly-anticipated Ford Bronco on the 9th of July but that was pushed back to the 13th which is this week and now, just hours before the unveiling, we are seeing even more of the new Bronco.

Ford released another teaser for the Bronco on their Instagram account showing off the eight color options that customers will get to choose from including two red paint color options one of which was picked up in one of the previously leaked images.

There is also a new teaser image for the LED taillight which was a little different from what previously leaked images have soon so many Ford does have different taillight configurations to offer.

Ford has been constantly dropping new teaser images on their Instagram page to keep their fans all hyped up but that should be ending soon as Ford launches their Ford Bronco this week.