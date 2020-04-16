Ford Bronco Wants To Be The Greatest Of All Time

Ford has recently requested to file for the term “G.O.A.T. Modes” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. So what does that mean?

Well, according to Ford Authority, the term would cover the “Drive systems comprised of automatic controls for vehicle chassis and powertrain controllers, integrated as an integral part of a passenger vehicle”

With it being so broad, it is really hard to determine what Ford is really working on. Some people speculated that it could be one of Ford’s off-road systems.

For now, we will just have to watch out for when it does pop up and hopefully it will be something new and exciting. What do you think Ford’s G.O.A.T Mode means and how would you like it to be?