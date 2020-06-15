Ford Door Can’t Stay Shut

Ford has been trying to solve the door opening up an issue not once, not twice but three times now as the automaker issues another recall for the same issue.

According to Ford, the issue with the door latch is the pawl spring tabs that can fail after being exposed to high heat for some time and when that happens, the door won’t be able to close correctly and might open mid-drive.

Luckily, Ford have reported that there are not aware of any accidents or injuries because of the issue. Models that will be affected by the same issue will include the Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus, Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ, Ford Escape, Ford C-MAX, Ford Transit Connect, Ford Mustang, and Lincoln MKC.

Those affected will get their vehicle inspected but for those that want to save some time, they can go to the site and enter their door latch date code to see if a fix is needed.