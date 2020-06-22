Ford Edge & Lincoln Nautilus On Their Way Out?

Could we be saying goodbye to the Ford Edge soon? Some new reports are now claiming that Ford is not looking to replace the Ford Edge. What does that mean for the Edge and the Lincoln Nautilus?

According to Automotive News Europe, multiple sources claimed that when the current Ford Edge production ends in 2023, the plant will no longer be working on a new Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus.

When asked for confirmation. Ford responded by saying that they have no plan to exit the segment especially with the Edge doing so well right now. Lincoln later added that the Nautilus will continue to play an important role in their lineup.

While these are not confirmation or denials, it does suggest that the rumors might not be true. What do you think the future of the Edge and Nautilus will look like?