Ford F-150 Tailgate Issue Leads To Recall

Ford will have to issue a recall to bring back the Ford F-150 in America once more as it was reported that the electric tailgate latch fitted onto the vehicle might have a wiring issue.

It was explained that water might enter the electrical wiring system of the tailgate and cause a short circuit. When that happens, the switch will be activated and the tailgate will open which could then lead to the driver or passenger losing their cargo and also causing danger to those on the road.

The recall will affect about 89,472 units of vehicles made from the 28th of July 2014 to 22nd of October 2018 at the Dearborn factory and also those made from the 19th of February 2015 to 4th of November 2018 at Kansas City.

Those with the issue will be getting their tailgate frame wiring harnesses modified and also get a new tailgate handle release switch.