Ford F-150 Will Keep You Powered In The Wild

Many people are welcoming the fact that newer electric trucks will mostly come with an onboard power outlet. That is something that the conventional truck does not offer but Ford is looking to change that with the 2021 Ford F-150.

According to Muscle Car & Trucks, the next-gen Ford F-150 will be coming in with an onboard generator as an option. There is not a whole lot of details yet so we will have to wait and see how much the option will cost and most trim will be allowed the option. It is believed that the generator will be offered on the gasoline and hybrid version.

The Ford F-150 was supposed to make its debut early this year but that was pushed back. The vehicle have been spotted out in the open a few times now but we will have to wait for the official unveiling to see all the details.

An option like this could be nice to have since some people might find the need to power their tools and toys when they are off-roading. Ford is expected to open up the Ford F-150 order books in July.