Ford Fiesta, Fusion, E-Series & Lincoln MKZ Recalled Over Door Issues

Ford will be issuing two recalls for their models with the major recall related to a door issue on some of their models.

The recall would affect the 2014 to 2015 Ford Fiesta, 2014 to 2016 Ford Fusion and 2014 to 2016 Lincoln MKZs. According to the report, the latch pawl spring-tab design on the vehicles could crack if the temperature gets too hot.

Once the tab break, the door might not shit or might shut for a while but could also reopen once the vehicle is in motion. To fix this issue, the dealer will have to remove the vehicle and replace the side door latches.

Ford is also issuing another recall that will target the 2021 E-Series where their frame-mounted wiring harnesses that could deteriorate and break because of rubbing on the frame. This could expose the harness, wring, antilock braking system and more which could then lead to the vehicle stalling.